Marylanders find ways to beat the extreme heat: "It hasn't been this hot in Baltimore in a long time"

People all around Baltimore are finding ways to stay cool during scorching temperatures, which are climbing well into triple digits.

With the heat index approaching 110 degrees through the Fourth of July, people are going to splash pads, pools, or cooling centers.

"It hasn't been this hot in Baltimore in a long time," Baltimore resident Danny Griffin said.

Finding ways to cool off

Some beat the heat on Wednesday at the public splash pad at West Shore Park.

"We've been beating the weather just by playing in the water, and ever since we got in the water, it wasn't even really hot anymore, so we just kept playing," splash pad visitor Avah Griffin said. "We came back again today cause we were here yesterday."

Others walked along Baltimore's Inner Harbor to catch a breeze.

"The harbor is a nice place to be," said Teresa Durant. "It really is, the air is nice here, it's not too hot, the air is flowing."

People out in the heat made sure to keep water on hand or stop for some ice cream.

"We gonna go to Rita's and get some ices," a person said.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works has several safety protocols to prevent heat-related illnesses, including a requirement for employees to take a 15-minute break every hour.

"There's no shade down here, so we are trying to pace ourselves and do the best we can," DPW worker Stacey Shropshire said.

But the break is a little longer for children.

"We have been splashing around enjoying the summer while schools out," Aleah Henry said.

Baltimore area pools are extending its hours to accommodate for the hot weather.

And, if you need a place to escape the heat, we have a list of cooling centers here.