Bruce Springsteen adds stop at Baltimore's Oriole Park to 2023 stadium tour

BALTIMORE -- Bruce Springsteen and his backing band, the E Street Band announced a second stop this year in Baltimore among a slew of new dates on their 2023 tour.

The 20-time Grammy award-winning rock legend is playing Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, September 9, his team announced Tuesday.

The tour, which includes a March 23 show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., is set to kick off Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, and then wrap up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before the band embarks on a European tour.

The second leg of the North America tour runs from August to December.

Springsteen is first coming to Baltimore in April for the grand opening of the reimagined CFG Bank Arena.

The April 7 performance marks the band's first visit to Baltimore since April 2016, following previous shows in June 1973 and November 2009.

It also represents the first performance at the overhauled CFG Bank Arena, which underwent a renovation intended to modernize the venue's seating, amenities and acoustics, with the goal of bringing world-class performing artists to Baltimore.

Tickets for the second show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28 via Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform.

Click here to register for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. It's worth noting that Verified Fan registration does not guarantee you will get tickets.