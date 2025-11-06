Brisk Thursday in Maryland, weather whiplash through next week

A powerful cold front swept through Maryland Wednesday evening with a round of strong to damaging wind gusts in some areas. Seasonably chilly air returns Thursday before another big roller coaster ride with temperatures through next week.

Brisk, blustery, and bright Thursday in Maryland

Seasonably chilly air has returned to Maryland courtesy of a cold front that crossed the state Wednesday night. In its wake, we're facing morning feels like temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Even with a good deal of sunshine today, highs will only top out in the upper 50s. Winds will continue to be blustery out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

With mostly clear skies and relaxing winds Thursday night, patchy to widespread frost is likely Friday morning, especially areas along and outside the Baltimore Beltway with overnight lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Fantastic Friday weather in Baltimore

After a frosty start in many neighborhoods outside of Baltimore City Friday morning, temperatures will rebound Friday into the middle 60s by the afternoon. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. It's another day with gusty south to southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph with winds gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon in the Baltimore metro with 30 to 40 mph gusts possible in the higher terrain of Carroll and Howard counties.

Another cold front will cross the area Friday night with scattered showers. The timing of the showers appears to be overnight Friday until sunrise Saturday. Rainfall totals look underwhelming with most places receiving less than a tenth of an inch.

Weekend weather in Maryland

Showers Friday night should depart before sunrise Saturday. Skies at least partially clear and temperatures warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday afternoon, which will make it a picture perfect day to be outside.

A strong cold front, along with a developing area of low pressure, will bring changes to our weather Sunday. Expect overcast skies with showers developing during the morning and continuing on and off throughout the day. The breeze will turn gusty, especially during the afternoon and early evening, out of the south-southwest at 15 to 30 mph. Sunday will be the last mild day with highs in the mid-60s. Despite on and off rain showers, this system also appears moisture starved with rainfall totals less than 0.20".

As the area of low pressure strengthens and pushes to our northeast, gusty cold northwest winds will follow. This will drop temperatures down into the upper 30s by Sunday night.

Winter-like weather across Maryland early next week

Monday and Tuesday will likely be the coldest days of the season yet, with highs in the middle to upper 40s with a blustery breeze Monday and a strong and gusty wind in the forecast Tuesday. While we're not expecting any widespread snow around here, there is the opportunity for the first lake effect snow of the season across upstate New York and Pennsylvania.

While portions of the Great Lakes states may be digging out from their first lake effect snow event of the season, we have the potential for a few flurries late Monday into early Tuesday. No accumulation is expected, but don't be surprised to see the first wet flakes of the season in parts of central and western Maryland. While this isn't a guarantee, it's a growing possibility.

Wind-chills Monday will stay in the 30s and 40s throughout the day with a gusty breeze. Stronger wind gusts on Tuesday will allow wind-chills to plunge into the middle to upper 20s during the morning commute. Wind-chills never really recover as they will stay cold in the 30s even into the afternoon hours. Wind gusts Tuesday may reach 40 to 45 mph during parts of the day!

Despite a two-day powerful punch of winter-like weather Monday and Tuesday, temperatures quickly rebound Wednesday afternoon back into the upper 50s to around 60.