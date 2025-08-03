Bright and Comfortable Weather to End the Weekend End

Happy Sunday, everyone!

It was a slightly cooler start versus Saturday with some wake up temperatures a few degrees cooler. Thanks to abundant sunshine, we'll feel temperatures warming back close to 80°, if not into the low 80s. Please don't forget sunscreen as you head out to enjoy this day,

Humidity will stay low once again today for another beautiful afternoon - open up those windows to air out your home!

Overnight, temperatures cool under mostly clear skies into the 50s and 60s again but Monday will feature max temperatures similar to Sunday. Low levels of humidity continue early in the week, heading up slightly around midweek.

Daytime temperatures will run cooler-than-normal for most days over the next week. On average, high temperatures are expected to peak in the mid- to upper 80s. Most days this week also look drier than not - a few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday with an offshore system. We are continuing to pinpoint how much rain we could see and the exact timing.