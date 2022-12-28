Boxing champion Gervonta Davis, from Baltimore, arrested in Florida on domestic violence charges

BALTIMORE - Boxer Gervonta Davis, a Baltimore native, was arrested Tuesday in Parkland, Florida on domestic violence causing bodily harm charges, according to records by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The 28-year-old remains in custody at the Broward County Jail.

Davis has a record of 27-0 with 25 knockouts.

The former 130-pound titleholder is scheduled to headline a PBC on Showtime PPV event on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C., against Hector Luis Garcia. The bout is planned as a prelude to an April 25 superfight in Las Vegas against Ryan Garcia.

According to court records, Davis has had legal troubles. He is scheduled to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in an unrelated hit-and-run incident in November 2020.

Davis is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He is facing 14 charges, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. He also is facing a civil suit.

Davis has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBA lightweight title since 2019; the IBF super featherweight title in 2017; the WBA (Super) super featherweight title twice between 2018 and 2021; and the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title in 2021.