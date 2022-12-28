Watch CBS News
Local News

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis, from Baltimore, arrested in Florida on domestic violence charges

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -  Boxer Gervonta Davis, a Baltimore native, was arrested Tuesday in Parkland, Florida on domestic violence causing bodily harm charges, according to records by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The 28-year-old remains in custody at the Broward County Jail.

Davis has a record of 27-0 with 25 knockouts.

The former 130-pound titleholder is scheduled to headline a PBC on Showtime PPV event on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C., against Hector Luis Garcia. The bout is planned as a prelude to an April 25 superfight in Las Vegas against Ryan Garcia. 

According to court records, Davis has had legal troubles. He is scheduled to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in an unrelated hit-and-run incident in November 2020

Davis is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He is facing 14 charges, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. He also is facing a civil suit.

Davis has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBA lightweight title since 2019; the IBF super featherweight title in 2017; the WBA (Super) super featherweight title twice between 2018 and 2021; and the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title in 2021.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 8:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.