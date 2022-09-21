Boxer Gervonta Davis to go to trial in hit-and-run case

BALTIMORE -- A judge rejected a plea deal for Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis that would have spared him from jail time for a 2020 hit-and-run crash, our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports.

The 27-year-old West Baltimore native is now set for a two-day jury trial starting December 12.

Davis is charged with 14 counts related to the November 2020 crash, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury, court records show.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred about 2 a.m. Nov. 5, 2020. Davis is accused of being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington and Martin Luther King boulevards, struck another vehicle and fled the scene.

Four people inside the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not said to be serious.

In exclusive video obtained by WJZ, the Lamborghini can be seen crashing into a fence. Then its occupants get out and take off.

The crash happened just days after Davis successfully defended his WBA Lightweight Championship.

Fliers circulated on social media about a celebration for Davis at a Baltimore nightclub earlier that night. A law enforcement source told WJZ the crash happened less than 30 minutes after he left the club.

Davis has a perfect 27-0 boxing record with 25 knockouts. The Banner said he hinted on Instagram earlier this month that he planned to return to the ring in December.