Boxer claims a 'mole' was in his camp prior to fight with Baltimore native Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native Gervonta Davis' opponent, Ryan Garcia, posted on social media claiming there was a "mole" in his camp before Saturday's lightweight boxing match.

Davis defeated Garcia with a TKO in the seventh round. He improved to 29-0 with all but two of his wins coming virtue of a knockout.

Davis recorded the knockout after ramming his left fist into the ribs of Garcia.

Garcia took a knee and did not get up following the punch.

After the fight, Garcia alleged on his Instagram page that there was a spy within his camp, and that the issue was solved internally.

"Actually sad I had a mole in my camp," Garcia posted on Sunday, alongside a rat emoji. "Like wtf thats crazy but thank God it's brought to light now."

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

Ryan Garcia said he had a mole in his camp 👀 pic.twitter.com/h548ulJFKa — Overtime (@overtime) April 24, 2023

Garcia followed with an Instagram post saying he is not using that as an excuse as to why he lost the fight.

"Also Didn't mean for that to come off as an excuse or anything. I lost period," Garcia posted. "I'll come back but I'm just shocked that part of my team crossed me someone close to me. Unbelievable. But it's a testimony that you must be aware of anyone."

It was the first defeat for Garcia, who won 19 of his first 23 fights by KO.