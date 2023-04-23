Baltimore celebrates Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' latest knockout win

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis delivered during the most hyped-up fight of his career.

Tank recorded the 27th knockout of his career after ramming his left fist into the ribs of competitor Ryan Garcia. He remains undefeated.

Gacia took a knee and did not get up following the punch.

"Until you've been hit in the liver, it's not just something you can stand up from," Baltimore resident Tyler Jackson said. "It makes you stop. You don't want to stop, but your body tells you when it's over."

Tank has won 27 of his 29 pro fights by way of knockout.

"Small package, but a big boom, you know," Jackson said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott cheered on Tank from Baltimore and congratulated him in a social media post.

"Round 7 and @Gervontaa almost sent that boy to heaven with that body shot," Scott said on Twitter. "#Baltimore for the win again."

Round 7 and @Gervontaa almost sent that boy to heaven with that body shot. #Baltimore for the win again! — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) April 23, 2023

Some residents, like Alphonso, said it seemed like Tank was fighting for Baltimore.

"I love to see him win," Alphonso said. "That was awesome for Baltimore.

After two fights and two knockouts, the world champion is ready for the next thing on his agenda: rest.

"I'm going to try to rest," he said following the fight. "You know, I've fought twice [this year.]. I'm going to try to rest and hopefully we'll come up with a good game plan in the next couple of months, and head on again."