Bouncer accused of choking student on video in Baltimore's Federal Hill indicted on assault charges

A bouncer who turned himself in after being caught on cellphone video choking a college student outside a Baltimore bar in September was indicted by a grand jury.

The indictment charges 41-year-old Kevin Weaver with first and second-degree assault.

Weaver, who was working security at Cross Street Public House in Federal Hill when the incident happened, is also facing a civil lawsuit from the student.

The incident was caught on video

The video shared across social media showed the student — identified by his attorney as Cameron Barnes — being put into a chokehold by a bouncer on East Cross Street following an argument on September 27.

The incident happened outside of Cross Street Public House. However, the restaurant said that Weaver was not employed by them.

According to a spokesperson, security services were provided by Ace Event Services Group. Following the incident, the restaurant said it parted ways with the company.

Weaver then turned himself in to the police and was charged with aggravated assault.

Student files lawsuit

Attorney Brandon Woven told WJZ that he filed a lawsuit on Barnes's behalf.

According to the lawsuit, Barnes suffered a traumatic brain injury when his head was pushed into a car window during the incident. Woven said Barnes also suffered physical and emotional trauma that he is still being treated for.

The lawsuit names a second security guard who Wover said was in the video. The security company, Ace Event Services, and the restaurant, Cross Street Public House, were also named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the parties are negligent for improperly training staff and not supervising security staff.

WJZ reached out to Cross Street Public House and Weaver's attorney for comment.