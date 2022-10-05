Body-worn camera released of deadly officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Body-worn camera footage was released from last month's officer-involved shooting in Anne Arundel County.

Officials said 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins Sr., from Harwood, was shot by police officers responding to a domestic disturbance call on Sept. 17.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sands Road in Harwood.

A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped," Anne Arundel County police said.

"A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called 911," said Corporal Chris Anderson with Anne Arundel County Police.

Shortly after her call, first responders received another call from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area, according to authorities.

Anderson said when officers arrived at the house and began walking up the driveway, someone started shooting at them.

Hopkins refused commands to put the gun down, so officers shot him multiple times and he died at the scene.

"The suspect emerged from the woods armed with a firearm," Anderson said.

"These officers had to defend themselves," Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said.

The Office of Attorney General is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The Anne Arundel County police officers involved were identified as: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn, a nine-year veteran; Cpl. M. Hanlon, a 3 1/2-year veteran; and Cpl. J. Metcalf, a five-year veteran.

None of the officers were injured.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General released officers body-worn camera footage from the deadly shooting.

The video shows police officers searching for Hopkins in the woods after hearing multiple gunshots.

Then officers warn Hopkins to "drop the weapon."

After the suspect didn't comply, several officers fired shots.

Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Responding to a very dangerous situation, being shot at, and unfortunately had to disarm the suspect in the only way that was possible," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.