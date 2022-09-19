AG releases names of domestic violence suspect killed by Anne Arundel County police, officers

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Attorney General on Monday released the name of a domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by Anne Arundel County police over the weekend, as well as the names of the five officers who were present at the shooting.

Anthony Hopkins Sr., a 48-year-old Harwood resident, was shot by police Saturday about 2:30 a.m., according to the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division.

Only the first initial and last name of the involved Anne Arundel County police officers were released: Cpl. Z. Devers, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. K. Slayton, a 9 1/2-year veteran; Cpl. B. Dehn, a nine-year veteran; Cpl. M. Hanlon, a 3 1/2-year veteran; and Cpl. J. Metcalf, a five-year veteran.

Metcalf also has five years experience at another agency, investigators said.

Officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to authorities.

A woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped.

"A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called 911," said Corporal Chris Anderson with Anne Arundel County Police.

Shortly after her call, first responders received another call from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area, according to authorities.

Anderson said when officers arrived at the house and began walking up the driveway, someone started shooting at them.

Hopkins refused commands to put the gun down, so officers shot him multiple times and he died at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting. No officers were hurt during the encounter.

Chief of Police Amal Awad expressed remorse for all parties involved.

"Unfortunately, we're here as a result of this individual's actions this morning-between the violence that occurred within the household and then spilled out to the street where officers were placed in a situation where they had to use deadly force," Awad said. "Obviously, we have a family grieving, processing what has occurred this morning, and we also have officers doing the very same thing. It's very difficult."

The officers were wearing body cameras and officials say that footage could be released in 14 days.

"I saw flashing lights sitting right over there, look like a police car," one neighbor told WJZ. "And then, later on, I saw some more police come, and then, later on, I heard some shooting."

The neighbor said he heard multiple rounds of rapid gunfire.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman addressed the issue of mental health following the shooting.

"The mental health challenges that our families are facing are increasing and severe," Pittman said. "And these domestic violence situations feel like they're growing and they can be very dangerous. So, I just encourage anybody and everybody to seek help, to call our warmline to get help if they need it."

The Independent Investigations Division's inquiry is ongoing.