Dive teams deployed after body reported in Baltimore harbor

Baltimore Fire crews responded to the Inner Harbor Wednesday afternoon after a body was reported in the water, officials said.

According to department officials, the body was found in the water near the 1200 block of Dockside Circle. Emergency responders and dive crews were called to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Similar investigations

This is not the first time a body has been found in Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

In July, a van was pulled from the harbor with a body inside. Police said the van, which was affixed with a logo for Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf, went missing in 2014 and had likely been submerged in the water for years.

Recently, the Maryland Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death for a woman who was found dead inside a safe in her Baltimore home in April.

Dawn White, 53, died from PCP intoxication, dehydration and being in an abnormal position, officials said. After her body was discovered, White's family raised concerns about domestic violence playing a role in her death.