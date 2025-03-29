Local women unite for a day of shopping, music, and wellness at Bmore Girly Women's History Market

The Bmore Girly Women's History Market brought together a love for shopping, music, and wellness in a space designed to support and celebrate women.

Hosted by a local social club, the event showcases over 60 women-owned businesses with live entertainment and more.

Attendees explored unique vendors, participated in fitness classes, and enjoyed exclusive food and drink options from local bars and restaurants.

"I've been making and selling jewelry since I was twelve. I recently got back into vending a couple months ago, so I'm excited for how big today is going to be," Kaylani Cook, a local business owner, said.

"All we really do is have each other. Women need to stand up for each other, support each other, and come together as a unit at all times," said Tarnetta Jackson, another local business owner.

With a mix of culture, creativity, and community, this festival is more than an event—it's a movement. To learn more about upcoming Bmore Girly events, head over to their Instagram.