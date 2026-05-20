Blue Angels' flight captivates Maryland crowd ahead of U.S. Naval Academy Commissioning

The Blue Angels returned to the skies over Annapolis on Wednesday, drawing huge crowds to the waterfront during the U.S. Naval Academy's annual Commissioning Week.

For many families, the air show has become a tradition they plan their whole week around.

The annual Blue Angels show over the Severn River is a highlight of Commissioning Week festivities, bringing spectators from across the region to downtown Annapolis.

The Blue Angels are U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aviators with more than 1,250 tactical jet flight hours who go through a rigorous selection process to earn a spot on the team.

"I think it takes a lot of training and a lot of practice," said Philip, a 14-year-old who is visiting from Pennsylvania.

The Blue Angels performances are part of the Naval Academy's Commissioning Week events leading up to Friday morning's graduation ceremony in Annapolis.

Crowd amazed by Blue Angels' tricks

For 3-year-old Jason Sivo, it may have been the best day of his life.

His parents, Brian and Nora Sivo, of Ellicott City, said his love of air shows started when they took him to one at just 6 months old.

"We love it because we like to encourage him in whatever he likes," Nora Sivo said.

And for many in the crowd, it's hard not to feel inspired as the F/A-18 Super Hornets roar overhead.

"I'm a huge fan of the Blue Angels and just the level of mastery they display," said Zach McBride, who attended with his goddaughter, Laylani Jones. "These are the world's best pilots."

During a show, the six-jet team can reach speeds of nearly 700 mph, just under the speed of sound. In the Blue Angels' famous Diamond 360 maneuver, the jets can fly as close as 18 inches apart.

"I think that just speaks to the level of trust they have in their team and trust they have in each other to do all the tricks and crazy flights," McBride said. "The level of trust stands out to me."

McBride said the Blue Angels represent a level of excellence people can strive for in their own lives.

"I think we can all be a pro in our lives in some way, shape or form," he said. "For me, it may not look like being a fighter pilot, but it can be what I do in my own career — just showing up better prepared or putting in a lot of time and effort to become the best that I can personally be."

He said that's why he wanted to experience the show with Laylani, to show her that anything is possible.

"I don't know, maybe in 20 years, 30 years, she'll be flying one too," McBride said.