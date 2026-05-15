Black-Eyed Susan Day kicks off at Maryland's Laurel Park ahead of Preakness

The 102nd Black-Eyed Susan Day kicked off at Laurel Park in Maryland Friday. The race is considered ladies' day at the track.

The day got off to a rough start when a horse, Hit Zero, died after the first race from a cardiac event.

Due to the incident, the start time of the Black-Eyed Susan race was pushed back by about an hour, with the post time at 6:15 p.m.

Ladies' Day at Laurel Park

Black-Eyed Susan Day is a celebration of women and the fillies that take center stage on the track. The ladies' day comes one day before Preakness.

"It's a little bit different than being at Pimlico Race Course," said Tiffani Steer, Vice President of Communication at 1/ST. "It's to honor those traditions, incorporate the Black Eyed Susans, incorporate the crab cakes and the Old Bay and everything else that we have."

This is the first time the race is being held at Laurel Park due to a major renovation project at Pimlico Race Course. The 151st Running of the Preakness Stakes will also be held at Laurel Park on Saturday.

Many fans said they enjoyed the more intimate feel at Laurel Park.

"I actually went to high school in Laurel, but never made it to the track, so it's my first time here," said attendee Barbara Clarke of Annapolis. "This is a long-standing event at Pimlico for us, so we're just kind of excited to be here and see the races, and have a couple cocktails."

Fashion takes center stage

While the fillies take the track, fashion is the name of the game on the apron. Many attendees wear their Sunday best a little early, dressing to impress in spring florals and the iconic yellow and black theme.

"I did some hand sewing while binge-watching Game of Thrones last night and sewed some flowers," said Clarke. "Couldn't find the traditional black-eyed susan, but the sunflowers are pinch-hitting. And a little hot glue, and we are all good."

While Old Hilltop is under renovation, visitors from out of state said they want to come back to see the Preakness at its home in Park Heights.

"We've already decided we're coming back, not next year, that's Belmont. But year four, I think we will be back when it is at Pimlico – the other race track," said Leighanne Carroll of Chicago.

Many attendees are looking forward to Preakness Saturday and rooting for trainer Brittany Russell and her horse, Taj Mahal. If Taj Mahal wins, it would make Russell the first female trainer to win the Preakness Stakes in its 151-year history.