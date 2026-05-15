Horse dies after race at Laurel Park in Maryland ahead of 2026 Preakness Stakes

A horse died shortly after a race at Laurel Park in Maryland Friday, one day before the Preakness Stakes, according to the State Racing Commission.

Hit Zero, trained by Brittany Russell and owned by ItsTheJHo, LLC, and Evan Trommer, died of a cardiac event after the first race of the day, officials said.

Veterinarians responded to the incident and the Equine Medical Director initiated a full post-incident review in keeping with Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) Equine Fatality Reporting Requirements.

Officials said a necropsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

The incident occurred as Black-Eyed Susan day got underway at the park.

Previous horse racing deaths

This is not the first time a horse has died on the track in Maryland.

According to the nonprofit Horseracing Wrongs, 426 horses have died at Maryland tracks since 2014.

In 2016, two horses died during the Preakness amid rainy conditions on the track.

A 4-year-old filly was euthanized after breaking a front cannon bone. Another horse collapsed and died after winning and having its picture taken. Officials believe the 9-year-old gelding suffered cardiovascular collapse.

In 2023, horse racing at Laurel Park was temporarily suspended after a report by the Maryland Horse Racing Commission found that there had been at least 13 horse deaths that year.

In the hours leading up to the 2023 Preakness Stakes, a horse suffered an injury and had to be euthanized, sparking concerns from animal activists.

This year, activists are set to protest animal cruelty and horse deaths during Preakness at Laurel Park.