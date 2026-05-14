The 151st Preakness Stakes is in Maryland this weekend. Here's what you can expect.

The 151st running of the Preakness Stakes will be held Saturday, May 16, at Laurel Park in Maryland, due to a major renovation project at Pimlico Race Course.

Due to the change in venue and limited capacity, fewer fans will be able to take part in this year's events. The capacity at Laurel Park is about 5,000, compared to the 140,000 people that attend the annual race at Pimlico in Baltimore.

Almost all tickets are sold out for both the Preakness and the Black-Eyed Susan races, according to the event website.

What is Preakness?

The 1 3/16-mile long race is the middle jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The Preakness Stakes comes two weeks after the Kentucky Derby and three weeks before the Belmont Stakes.

A horse that wins all three is crowned the winner of the Triple Crown. However, this year Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip Preakness, according to his trainer. The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018.

The first Preakness Stakes was held in 1873.

The annual race comes a day after the Black-Eyed Susan race, which features 3-year-old fillies. The event, held on Friday, May 15, is considered a "Ladies Day Out" in Baltimore, with attendees often adorning floral dresses and extravagant hats.

This year marks the 102nd running of the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

151st Preakness Stakes events

The biggest change for this year's Preakness Stakes will be the lack of infield access due to the change in venue.

In past years, the infield area was popular with younger race attendees and served as a place to celebrate and watch the race. The race will not feature an infield concert as it has in previous years.

The Preakness Festival will run from May 9 through May 16. The lineup of events highlights equestrian heritage and provides a platform for local artists.

The 5th annual George "Spider" Anderson Music and Arts Festival will be held in Baltimore on Saturday, May 16, starting at 1 p.m. The event honors the legacy of the first Black jockey to win the Preakness in 1889 and will feature national and local artists, vendors and family-friendly activities like horseback rides.

The festival will also include AfroPeak on Saturday, May 16, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. to celebrate the Black community within Preakness horse racing. It will be held at Baltimore's Power Plant Live!

Parking and traffic at Laurel Park

Preakness attendees will be able to enter Laurel Race Park starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 16. For the Black-Eyed Susan Race on Friday, May 15, the park will open at 10 a.m.

Parking will be limited with passes starting around $220 as of May 5.

Anne Arundel County police said they are not expecting significant traffic delays or major congestion around the park due to limited capacity. However, some traffic advisories will still be in place due to anticipated "heavier-than-normal" traffic.

Police will be stationed at major intersections in the area to direct the flow of traffic along MD-198, Whiskey Bottom Road, and Brock Bridge Road. Road closures are not expected.

The Marc Train will offer rides to Laurel Race Park from the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. stations during Preakness weekend.

A shuttle will take riders to and from the station to Laurel Park on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, parking will be free at the Dorsey Station, and parking at Greenbelt Station will be free on Saturday.

Find more information about the Marc train schedule here.