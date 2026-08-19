Beaver at Maryland state park tests positive for rabies following latest attack

A beaver found dead at a Maryland state park where a 10-year-old girl was attacked last week has tested positive for rabies, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed Wednesday.

An update on the DNR website says the deceased beaver was discovered on Aug. 17 at Seneca Creek State Park in Montgomery County. It was then sent to the Maryland Department of Health for testing.

The update says the state has not confirmed whether this was the beaver involved in the Aug. 13 attack, and the search continues for any sick animals in the park.

Beaver attack at Seneca Creek State Park

According to DNR, the 10-year-old girl was attending a summer camp in the park when she was bitten by a beaver at a popular swimming hole in Seneca Creek near Berryville Road.

The child suffered cuts on her upper leg, and she was treated at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda.

DNR said when camp counselors came to help, the beaver escaped into the water.

Another group that was canoeing in the park also reported a beaver charging at one of their boats. No one was injured in that incident, DNR said.

The area around where the girl was attacked remains closed this week, as wildlife experts search for any sick beavers or other animals. Other parts of the park, including the Lake Area off Clopper Road in Gaithersburg, are open.

String of beaver attacks this summer

The latest beaver attack follows two others earlier this summer at Cunningham Falls State Park, which is more than 36 miles away in Frederick County.

A 13-year-old swimmer was attacked inside the park on July 26, and then a 19-year-old fisherman was attacked on Aug. 5.

In both incidents, the beavers were caught, euthanized and later tested positive for rabies.