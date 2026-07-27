Beaver tests positive for rabies after biting 13-year-old at Cunningham Falls State Park

A beaver that bit a 13-year-old boy Sunday at Cunningham Falls State Park has tested positive for rabies.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred at the park's William Houck area near the North Beach of the lake at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 26.

The swimming beach was closed immediately while Maryland Park Services and Maryland Natural Resource Police searched for the Beaver so it could be tested for rabies.

One beaver was found and tested positive for rabies, said a press release from the Frederick County Health Department.

According to the Frederick County Health Department, the swimming area remains closed as of Monday, July 27, until the area is considered safe for visitors.

Park staff are now working to determine whether any additional beavers are present.

The 13-year-old sustained injuries to his hands and chest and was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment.

Frederick County Health Department encourages anyone who has had contact with this beaver or any other wild animal, should consult their health care provider and notify the FCHD's Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342.

For pets that have come into contact with wild animals, notify the FCHD's Environmental Health Office at 301-600-1717 or animal control at 301-600-1544.

Barry Glotfelty, Director for FCHD's Environmental Health Services, advises, "Mammals can be infected with the rabies virus, therefore do not touch or play with unknown animals. If you or your pets have contact with a wild animal contact the local authorities

For information on what to do if you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, visit Health.FrederickCountyMD.gov/RabiesExposure

For more information on rabies, visit Health.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Rabies.