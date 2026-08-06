Second rabid beaver confirmed at Cunningham Falls State Park, after fisherman bitten

A beaver that bit a 19-year-old fisherman at a Maryland state park Wednesday morning tested positive for rabies, the Maryland Department of Health confirmed.

The man was bitten on the leg while visiting the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park at Hunting Creek Lake near Thurmont, Maryland.

It was the second beaver to test positive for rabies at Cunningham Falls State Park in the past two weeks. A 13-year-old was bitten by another rabid beaver at the park on July 26.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) responded around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday after a beaver reportedly attacked a man while he was fishing at the lake. He was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment.

The beaver was captured and euthanized and was then sent to the health department for rabies testing.

The Houck Day Use Area at Cunningham Falls State Park, the adjacent boat ramp, and Big Hunting Creek upstream of the lake were closed while wildlife officials investigate a possible rabies outbreak among the local beaver population.

The closures prohibit swimming, fishing, boating, and other water access until officials determine the area is safe for visitors. Other areas of the park, including the campground, remain open. Officials say this could take several days.

On July 26, a 13-year-old boy was bitten by a rabid beaver at Cunningham Falls State Park's William Houck area near the North Beach of the lake.

The DNR said that officers searched for additional signs of rabid beavers in the area following the first beaver attack. A beaver lodge was dismantled, and daily surveillance was established at the lake.

People who have been bitten or scratched by a beaver near Cunningham Falls State Park are encouraged to call their health care provider or the Frederick County Health Department's Community Health Services Office at 301-600-3342.

"Rabies can infect mammals through a bite or a scratch. Once an animal or person starts showing symptoms, it is almost always fatal unless treatment is given," said Barry Glotfelty, Director for FCHD's Environmental Health Services.