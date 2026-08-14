Another beaver attack in Maryland, this time at park in Montgomery County

Another beaver attack has been reported in Maryland, this time at Montgomery County's Seneca Creek State Park.

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday that a beaver attacked and bit a 10-year-old girl who was riding in a canoe with an organized summer camp group in the park.

"When the animal attacked, camp counselors intervened, removed the beaver, and it escaped into the water," DNR said in a statement. "The child sustained three laceration wounds on the upper leg and was taken by family members to be treated at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda."

No other injuries were reported.

The attack occurred in an area in Seneca Creek near Berryville Road close to the Potomac River. That area of the park was closed until further notice because of the attack. A nearby parking lot is marked as restricted and signs were posted notifying visitors about the incident. Other areas of the park, including the Lake Area off of Clopper Road in Gaithersburg, remain open.

Incident follows two attacks by rabid beavers

The latest incident followed two attacks by beavers at Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County, more than 36 miles away.

One of those attacks, on July 26, involved a 13-year-old swimmer. The other attack was on a 19-year-old fisherman on August 5.

In both of those attacks, the beavers were caught, euthanized, and tested positive for rabies.

"With the distance of the two parks from one another, as well as the home range and social behavior of beavers, the incident in Seneca Creek is not considered related to the incidents at Cunningham Falls," the DNR statement said. According to data from the respective health departments, there is no indication of a rabies outbreak in Frederick County or Montgomery County.