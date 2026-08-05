Second beaver bite reported at Maryland state park in less than 2 weeks

A second person was bitten by a beaver at Maryland's Cunningham Falls State Park in less than two weeks, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

Officials said a 19-year-old fisherman reported that he was bitten on the leg by a beaver in the South Beach Day Use area of the park at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fisherman was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment.

The Natural Resources Police captured and euthanized the beaver, which is being sent to the Frederick County Health Department for rabies testing.

The Houck Day Use Area at Cunningham Falls State Park, the adjacent boat ramp, and Big Hunting Creek upstream of the lake have been closed while wildlife officials investigate a possible rabies outbreak among the local beaver population.

The closures prohibit swimming, fishing, boating, and other water access until officials determine the area is safe for visitors. Other areas of the park, including the campground, remain open.

On July 26, a 13-year-old boy was bitten by a beaver at Cunningham Falls State Park's William Houck area near the North Beach of the lake. The beaver tested positive for rabies.

The DNR said that officers searched for additional signs of rabid beavers in the area following the first beaver attack. A beaver lodge was dismantled, and daily surveillance was established at the lake for other beavers.

No other beavers were found after the first attack, until Wednesday morning.

"Beaver attacks on people are rare and are thought to primarily involve rabid animals," the DNR stated. Beavers are typically non-aggressive and avoid conflict with humans, but people should still maintain a safe minimum viewing distance of 25 yards."

Before this year, the last recorded beaver bites in Maryland were in 2021 and 2015, according to the DNR.