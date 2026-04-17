Warm weather in Maryland to start the weekend before wet, chilly Sunday

Hot weather is cooling down in Maryland Friday after another record high temperature was set Thursday afternoon.

BWI Airport reached 91° on Thursday, beating the previous record of 90° set back in 2012.

The record heat from the past few days is now over, and we're returning to more comfortable weather through Saturday afternoon. Sunday showers followed by a shot of chilly weather early next week may bring the region patchy areas of frost.

Warm weather to start the weekend

Get ready for a fantastic Friday of weather! The record heat has cooled down, but we're still enjoying pleasantly warm weather.

Highs Friday afternoon will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The cooler temperatures will be near and along Chesapeake Bay. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day with a wind out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Delightful weather continues Friday evening with comfortably warm weather and mainly clear skies. Expect early evening temperatures in the middle to upper 70s with a 7:46 p.m. sunset. Temperatures should stay in the 70s through 10 p.m., then cool off into the middle to upper 50s for overnight lows.

Wet weather possible Saturday, Sunday

Saturday is the WJZ First Alert Weather Team's pick of the weekend. The daylight hours will be comfortably warm and dry. A few showers and storms could move into Maryland on Saturday evening after sunset, ahead of a much cooler Sunday.

Sunday's weather continues to look cool, breezy, and damp at times. Showers continue through the morning and will gradually taper off by early afternoon. In fact the sun will likely return by mid to late afternoon Sunday, along with a gusty northwest wind. Despite needing an umbrella for parts of Sunday, forecast rainfall totals are looking light. Most neighborhoods will pick up less than 0.20" of rain.

Temperatures drop next week

Blustery and much cooler weather returns Sunday night into Monday. Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will struggle to reach 60° on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the 30s, cold enough to harm sensitive plants.

A nice temperature rebound is expected on Wednesday as temperatures return to the mid-70s. A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening as another cold front approaches the area.