More Marylanders seek warming centers amid bitterly cold temperatures

As temperatures drop, St. Vincent de Paul's Beans and Bread, a shelter in Baltimore, is beginning to get more visitors.

Across the state, the bitter cold has many Marylanders seeking warming centers.

This week has started with arctic cold, with morning wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s. Throughout the days, temperatures are reaching the low 30s.

St. Vincent de Paul's Beans and Bread is helping people stay warm in the cold. The resource center is seeing an increase in visitors as the days grow colder.

As the official start of winter approaches, shelter officials are questioning how cold it will be and how many people will flock to their doors.

"It's been a busy morning," said Cheryl Johns, the assistant director of Beans and Bread.

Warming center sees an increase in visitors

St. Vincent de Paul's Beans and Bread Resource Center has been busy getting food prepared, and plates on the tables, and more people are coming in for help.

"There's been an influx in the morning, especially coming in early," Johns said. "If we had like 25, we would have double that."

Johns says the center is a bit busier between October and December as they receive more donations and families looking for assistance.

With more cold days ahead, the center, which provides free meals along with other resources, is unsure if that means more people will visit the center.

However, Johns says they will be ready to provide warmth to all.

"This has been a cold fall. Last year, it wasn't cold," Johns said. "People were wearing shorts this time of year. So, I don't know because it's really cold. It's just a wait and see for us."

Johns says Beans and Bread works with the Baltimore Mayor's Office to help anyone looking for a place to stay overnight, so they're not out in the cold. She says a bus will pick you up from the center to the overnight location.

Warning for extreme cold

Doctors recommend that if you must be outside for extended periods, it's important to dress in layers, wear a hat, and a warm scarf. Also, you should pay attention to any signs of hypothermia, like numbness or tingling.

Dr. Nishad Rahman, with Lifebridge Health's Northwest Hospital, says that taking breaks from the bitter cold is important.

"Any time the sun is out, you're in a safer place, or if it's not as wet," Rahman said. "Generally speaking, especially if you're in the dead of cold, if you are out there in less than 30 minutes or less than 15-minute increments and then getting warm again, that can be helpful."

Warming Centers in the Baltimore region

Local health agencies across the state often open their local warming centers when temperatures dip below a certain threshold.

Anne Arundel County Warming Locations

In Anne Arundel County, the following warming locations will open when the forecast calls for prolonged cold temperatures:

North District Police Department at 939 Hammonds Lane in Baltimore

Eastern District Police Department at 204 Pasadena Rd in Pasadena

Western District Police Department at 8273 Telegraph Road in Odenton

Southern District Police Department at 35 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater

Annapolis Senior Activity Center at 119 South Villa Avenue in Annapolis

Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center at 202 Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn Park

O'Malley Senior Activity Center at 1275 Odenton Road in Odenton

Pasadena Senior Activity Center at 4103 Mountain Road in Pasadena

Pascal Senior Activity Center at 125 Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie

Severn Senior Activity Center at 1160A Reece Road in Severn

South County Senior Activity Center at 27 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater

The following Anne Arundel County Public Library branch locations will serve as warming centers during their normal hours of operation:

Broadneck at 1275 Green Holly Drive in Annapolis

Brooklyn Park at 1 East 11th Avenue in Baltimore

Busch Annapolis at 1410 West Street in Annapolis

Crofton at 1681 Riedel Road in Crofton

Deale at 5940 Deale-Churchton Road in Deale

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall at 2550 Annapolis Mall Road in Annapolis

Eastport-Annapolis Neck at 269 Hillsmere Drive in Annapolis

Edgewater at 25 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater

Glen Burnie at 1010 Eastway in Glen Burnie

Linthicum at 400 Shipley Road in Linthicum

Maryland City at Russett at 3501 Russett Common in Laurel

Mountain Road at 4115 Mountain Road in Pasadena

Odenton at 1325 Annapolis Road in Odenton

Riviera Beach Library at 1130 Duvall Highway in Pasadena

Severn at 2624 Annapolis Road in Severn

Severna Park at 45 West McKinsey Road in Severna Park

Pets are not allowed at any of the listed facilities, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Residents can contact the Crisis Warmline at (410) 768-5522 or find more information here.

Baltimore City Winter Shelters

In Baltimore, warming shelters are activated when the wind chill reaches 32 degrees or below.

Here's where you can find a shelter in Baltimore:

Beans & Bread at 400 S. Bond St. is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franciscan Center at 101 W. 23rd St. is open on weekdays from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Manna House at 435 E. 25th St. is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

My Sister's Place Women's Center (for women and children only) at 17 W. Franklin St. is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) at 620 Fallsway is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following locations provide overnight shelter:

Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel at 301 Fallsway is open for single women, couples and families

MCVET at 301 N. High St. is open for single men

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) at 620 Fallsway is open for single females

Overnight shelters will provide accommodations between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. the next morning.

Residents seeking a winter shelter can call the Baltimore City Shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540 or find more information online here.

Baltimore County Winter Shelters

Baltimore County's Freezing Weather Shelter Plan is active for the season and will remain active through April 15.

The following shelters will open when the forecast calls for freezing temperatures below 32 degrees:

Eastern Family Resource Center at 9150 Franklin Square Drive in Rosedale

Community Health Center at 1811 Woodlawn Drive in Woodlawn

Homeless residents in Baltimore County can call 410-887-8463, Option 1, to identify additional shelters.

According to county leaders, there is a limited number of beds available. Find more information here.

Howard County Cold Weather Shelter

Howard County's cold weather shelters are managed by Grassroots and are active between November and March.

Code Blue Shelter is activated during nights with extreme weather, when temperatures dip below 26 degrees.

Residents can reach the Grassroots crisis line at 410-531-6677 or walk into the crisis center at 8990 Old Annapolis Road, Suite A, in Columbia for more information.