Chesapeake Bay Bridge reopens after two-hour closure due to high winds, MDTA says

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge has reopened after drivers were stuck in traffic for more than two hours because of the high wind warning that's impacting Maryland, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

The bridge was closed in both directions on Sunday as wind gusts surpassed 50 mph.

💨FULL CLOSURE remains in effect at the Bay Bridge. Nice/Middleton Bridge reopened but under full wind restrictions. Wind warnings remain in effect at the Tydings Bridge. Wind policy detailed here: https://t.co/UuSaI93qps #mdwx — MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 16, 2025

A high wind warning is in effect for most of Maryland until 10 p.m. on Sunday. Wind gusts were expected to reach up to 60 mph in parts of the state.

Bridge wind restrictions

Maryland has wind restrictions that halt traffic on bridges.

According to the MDTA, bridge closures happen when wind gusts exceed 55 mph over 15 minutes.

"In the event of a sudden increase of sustained wind speeds or wind gusts that could jeopardize life or property, the MDTA may elect to discontinue the movement of all traffic across the bridge," the MDTA says.

Other bridge warnings and restrictions include:

Full Wind Restrictions: Only cars, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor-trailers can cross the bridge when wind gusts exceed 50 mph continuously for 15 minutes.

Only cars, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor-trailers can cross the bridge when wind gusts exceed 50 mph continuously for 15 minutes. Limited Wind Restrictions: When wind gusts consistently exceed 40 mph for 15 minutes, house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge, according to the MDTA.

When wind gusts consistently exceed 40 mph for 15 minutes, house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge, according to the MDTA. Wind Warnings: Drivers of house trailers, box trailers, motorcycles, vehicles with roof-mount racks containing cargo or other vehicles that may be subject to high winds are advised to use caution while crossing a bridge when wind gusts exceed 30 mph over 15 minutes.