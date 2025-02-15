Maryland Weather: High Wind Watch Sunday

Warm and humid air moves into the region overnight, Highs may reach low 60s Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE-- Warm and humid air moves into the region overnight, raising temperatures at least 20 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Highs could be in the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday afternoon with widespread rainfall in the morning.

The swift change up between the warm air and a strong cold front will create hazardous wind conditions for Maryland Sunday afternoon. Expect winds from 20 - 30 miles per hour with gusts from 50 - 60 miles per hour. These are damaging wind gusts that could caused down tree limbs, leading to possible power outages. A blizzard warning is in effect for Garrett County.

There is a slight chance for severe thunderstorms Sunday for the eastern shore. Elsewhere, scattered showers and gusty winds are expected.

The powerful gusts will persist into Monday, coinciding with the arrival of much colder air for Presidents Day.

Arctic air will return to the region Monday, keeping high temperatures in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Overnight lows will plunge into the teens and 20s. The cold pattern will continue Tuesday, with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 30s.

Another significant snowfall is expected Wednesday into Thursday.

Current projections indicate that the storm may arrive Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night and all day Thursday. While it is still too early to determine snowfall totals, the likelihood of accumulating snow is increasing. The exact impact will depend on the storm's track and strength as it nears the area. More updates will be provided as the forecast becomes clearer.

Looking ahead, dry weather is expected to return next Friday, bringing sunny but blustery conditions. High temperatures will remain in the 30s, reinforcing the cold air in place.

Stay with WJZ for continued updates on the evolving forecast and potential winter storm next week.