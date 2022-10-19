Barry Glassman touts track record in Maryland comptroller race

BALTIMORE - Barry Glassman, who served nearly eight years as Harford County Executive, is looking to become Maryland's next Comptroller.

In November's general election, Glassman, a Republican, is challenging Democrat Brooke Lierman to replace Peter Franchot.

Franchot, who has been the state's comptroller for more than a decade, decided not to run for re-election.

"Common sense middle of the road approach to the comptroller's office," Glassman said about his platform.

Glassman, in an interview with WJZ, has 16 years of experience in the state legislature.

"I'm the only one left out of the six remaining statewide candidates that's balanced a multi-billion dollar budget, supervised over 2,000 employees, ran a procurement system, and also managed a pension system," he said.

Glassman touted his track record of turning around Harford County's budget during his tenure.

"We had about $8 million on hand when I entered office," Glassman said. "Today, we have about $32 million. Also, brought the largest tax reductions in the county's history."

A self-described moderate Republican, who's endorsed by Governor Larry Hogan, Glassman cites his experience working with both sides of the aisle in Annapolis.

He has to keep that in his mind with the possibility of a Democrat becoming governor.

"Do you want one party control in Annapolis or do you want to choose at least one member of the Republican party to be a check and balance" Glassman said.

Glassman said his terms in Annapolis also distinguish him from his opponent, Brooke Lierman.

"When I was in the legislature, I had an 80% ranking in support of small businesses," Glassman said. "My opponent is about 20%."

Should Glassman win in November, he said his first priority would be improving the office's digital infrastructure and communications.

"I still hear from taxpayers that call the office and have to leave a message or can't get an answer," Glassman said. "I do think the electronic interface between the comptroller, small businesses, and taxpayers can be better."

Glassman said you can also him to be a "traditional comptroller."

"Not weighing in on partisan positions, whether you need a new tax or cut a tax," he said.