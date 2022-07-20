Watch CBS News
Lierman wins Democratic primary nomination for comptroller, will face Glassman

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Del. Brooke Lierman took the Democratic nomination for comptroller in the Maryland primaries Tuesday night. 

The civil and disability rights attorney won handily with 64% of the vote so far against Timothy Adams, the mayor of Bowie. The Associated Press called her victory late Tuesday night. 

Lierman, who represents the 46th district in Baltimore, garnered high-profile endorsements from the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, Congressman Jamie Raskin and Congressman Steny Hoyer. 

Small business support, addressing income inequality and supporting education equity are cornerstones of Lierman's platform. 

On the Republican side, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman ran unopposed. 

Glassman says that as comptroller he would " fight waste and abuse in government spending," and takes a strong stance against tax hikes or new taxes.

Important disclaimer: Many votes are still outstanding, particularly mail-in ballots.

Elections officials caution not to expect results in some races for weeks. By law, local elections officials cannot open mail-in ballots until Thursday.

As of July 18, state elections officials reported receiving 213,019 mail-in ballots.

