Delegate Brooke Lierman wants to be the first female state comptroller

BALTIMORE -- Delegate Brooke Lierman is vying for the job of state comptroller. She aims to become the first female ever elected as the state's chief accountant.

Lierman told WJZ that she has spent the past two years "hitting the road" and running a 24-county campaign.

It's part of her plan to shatter a glass ceiling that has never been cracked in Maryland.

"I've loved being a state delegate," she said. "I'm really excited now to be a leader in the comptroller's office."

Lierman intends to bring experience from her time as a House delegate representing Baltimore's 46th district.

"I've had the honor of representing dozens and dozens and dozens of small businesses and big businesses as a member of the house of delegates," she said.

Lierman is aware the stakes are high and she wants to make her priorities clear so that she stands distinguished from her opponent.

"Our comptroller is really uniquely situated to tackle some of the big economic challenges that we face as a state, and over the long term some of those challenges include our racial wealth divide, the cost of infrastructure, and upgrading our infrastructure to meet the need of climate change," she said."

Lierman said she gained experience balancing large budgets during her two terms as a state delegate on the appropriations committee.

She intends to be a state comptroller who listens to her constituents and shares the values of Marylanders, Lierman said.

"I truly believe being a great leader is also about being a great listener, and it's about bringing people together to tackle the challenges that we face," she said.