Barricade in Pikesville prompts road closures, police response

BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation Tuesday morning in Pikesville prompted road closures as Baltimore County Police work to resolve the situation. 

Police said around 11 a.m. that residents can expect a police presence in the Woodholme area of Pikesville for the barricade. 

The temporary road closures in place were not immediately clear. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on December 5, 2023 / 11:11 AM EST

