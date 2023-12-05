Barricade in Pikesville prompts road closures, police response
BALTIMORE -- A barricade situation Tuesday morning in Pikesville prompted road closures as Baltimore County Police work to resolve the situation.
Police said around 11 a.m. that residents can expect a police presence in the Woodholme area of Pikesville for the barricade.
The temporary road closures in place were not immediately clear.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
