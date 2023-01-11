Watch CBS News
Local News

BARCS hosting second annual Dog Wedding at Lord Baltimore hotel

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The BARCS Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is hosting its second annual Dog Wedding February 4, at the Lord Baltimore hotel.

It's an alternative gala-style fundraising event to raise money for the shelter.  This year, BARCS will be marrying two dogs who were rescued and rehabilitated through the BARCS Franky Fund Program.  

dfwe.jpg
BARCS Animal Rescue and Care Shelter  

Included in the cost of your ticket is a cocktail hour, dinner, wedding cake, and dancing.  

There's also three pre-party events that will take place over the next two weeks leading up to the event.  

You can purchase tickets to the event, and learn more information on the BARCS Dog Wedding website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.