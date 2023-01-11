BARCS hosting second annual Dog Wedding at Lord Baltimore hotel

BALTIMORE — The BARCS Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is hosting its second annual Dog Wedding February 4, at the Lord Baltimore hotel.

It's an alternative gala-style fundraising event to raise money for the shelter. This year, BARCS will be marrying two dogs who were rescued and rehabilitated through the BARCS Franky Fund Program.

Included in the cost of your ticket is a cocktail hour, dinner, wedding cake, and dancing.

There's also three pre-party events that will take place over the next two weeks leading up to the event.

You can purchase tickets to the event, and learn more information on the BARCS Dog Wedding website.