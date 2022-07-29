BARCS animal shelter will let you name your own adoption fee in August

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter announced it will allow those who want a furry friend to name their own adoption fees next month.

There's no catch. The shelter, commonly known as BARCS, said all adoption fees in any amount will be "welcomed and celebrated."

The standard adoption fee is $75, but BARCS said that whether a customer wants a free adoption or to donate $500, it's all up to them.

The shelter said the promotion was made possible through BARCS Board Member Joe De Francis, and Karin De Francis.

BARCS has held free adoption events through the summer because of chronic shelter space issues. As the only open-admission shelter in Baltimore, the organization said it takes in over 10,000 animals yearly.