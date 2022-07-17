Watch CBS News
Baltimore's Shipley Hill site of second shooting within 10 days

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 35-year-old man in Baltimore's Shipley Hill neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 2700 block of West Fairmount Avenue at 2:08 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.

Once there, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

This is the second time within 10 days that violence has erupted on Fairmount Avenue in Shipley Hill, a neighborhood seated next to the train tracks that cut through Southwest Baltimore.

Last Saturday, homicide detectives were on the same street searching for evidence of a double shooting that left two men in critical condition.

Police say that a 32-year-old man and a  37-year-old man were shot in the 2500 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 12:35 a.m. that day.

Both men were listed in critical condition following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting that injured a man in Shipley Hill on Sunday should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

