Baltimore's Old Town Mall revival moves forward with updated concept plans

Plans are moving forward to revive Baltimore's Old Town Mall.

The once-thriving shopping hub has changed over the past three decades, with vacancies and blight taking over. Some stores remain open, and most of the mall is deserted, but change is on its way.

Since the Old Town Mall's redevelopment efforts were announced, Baltimore City officials have released updated concept plans to address parking and foot traffic.

Baltimore City's Department of Transportation (BDOT) recently released its updated concept plans for its portion of the project.

Designs show how the existing right-of-way at Old Town Mall will change to allow room for parking, loading, pedestrian traffic, and more.

According to BDOT, there are several issues with the site that they are working to address:

Lighting, not pedestrian-friendly.

The bollards and pavement are outdated and in poor condition.

Random car parking and traffic interrupt the pedestrian flow.

Some businesses do not have loading areas.

Vacant lots and gated alleyways impede circulation.

Plans for the new streetscape will feature updated infrastructure, including better lighting, pedestrian access, and streets that blend historic elements with modern design.

What is not included in the scope of the project?

The project will focus on the publicly owned street and will not include:

Renovations or improvements to private properties next to the mall.

Decisions on the types of businesses that will operate in the mall.

The scheduling of events that may be held in the mall in the future.

Repair or reconstruction of utility services.

The city's focus is to improve the mall's publicly owned streets. While outside developers will focus on renovations and improvements to private properties nearby.

Old Town Mall's new vision

If you talk with anyone with roots from Baltimore, they will tell you about shopping at Old Town Mall.

"Most people know of the record store that used to be there. People used to go get their 33s and 45s. So it was the place to go to, especially when the high rises existed in Baltimore," said Dana Henson, the vice president and principal at The Henson Development Company, Inc.

Henson added, "So when the high rises left, basically the population that frequented that mall left as well. Contrary to what people believe, Old Town Mall is still thriving. There are businesses there. It's just that people don't go over there often enough to see it."

In December, WJZ spoke with Henson, who serves as one of the developers of the project.

The Henson Development Company, Inc. is working with Mission First Housing Group, The Tran Group, Michael Graves Architecture and Design, STV, Inc., and MK Engineering on part of the area's redevelopment.

Henson explained that although their work is not directly related to DOT's plans, they have a vision in the works.

"The kickoff of the redevelopment now is what we call phase 1-A, which is the industry side of the redevelopment of Old Town Mall, and it's the four buildings at the lower portion," Henson said. "So basically the first phase is all of the 400 block, which everyone else will know as those buildings between East Street, Orleans Street, and Gay Street."

Henson said that the project is still in its very early stages, but phase 1-A's estimated completion date is in October.

"Once we're done with the first phase, phase 1A, you'll have four retail businesses and 11 residential units," said Henson. "I think the idea is to rebuild the historic community and honor the generations that came before us in setting the stage for a vibrant and prosperous tomorrow."

You can learn more about The Henson Development Company's plans here.

You can learn more about DOT's portion of Old Town Mall's redevelopment here.