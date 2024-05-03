Baltimore's annual Flower Mart festival returns to Mount Vernon

BALTIMORE -- One of Baltimore's longest traditions is back: Flower Mart kicked off in Mount Vernon Friday morning.

It's been going on for more than a hundred years, making it the city's oldest free and public festival. Mount Vernon Place Conservancy organized the festival this year.

At a news conference Friday morning, the Conservancy and Mayor Brandon Scott said there's been significant progress to revitalize Mount Vernon Place -- so the joy in the air stays long after Flower Mart wraps.

For three years, Carmica Howard and her business, Yellow Chakra Garden, have had a tent up at Flower Mart. She mostly operates online, so this gives her a chance to meet her customers in-person.

"It's always nice to interact with people in real life, put a face to some of the names I see online," Howard said. "Then also interact with other people who love plants just as much as I do."

Flower Mart always draws a big crowd from all over the city. This year, there are over 70 vendors and they're not just selling flowers and plants, there's some that are selling artwork and crafts.

There are also some workshops for the whole family, as well as live musical performances.

Of course, you can't forget about the iconic lemon sticks, either.

"I mean, I've always loved plants. I feel like it's just a fun event to come out and see all of the people," said Becca Gohn.

WJZ also ran into Steven Hanna, who said he came this year to find some plants for his mother -- not only for Mother's Day, but also to celebrate her birthday next week.

For the businesses here, Flower Mart is vital for their bottom line.

"Helps not only to get our face and name out there, but it also helps people kind of see [plants] before they actually buy it," Howard said.

As people stock up on things to beautify their home, the Conservancy said they're working with the city to beautify the area.

Terrell Boston-Smith, one of the Conservancy's trustees, said millions have been brought in for that effort.

"We're pleased to inform you that because of the city and state [partnerships], and private investments, we've reached almost $9 million of a nearly $12 million investment toward our goal," Boston-Smith said.

Mayor Scott committed the city will continue to help "to restore and build programming around the monument and the gorgeous parks of Mount Vernon Place."

It's a welcome investment for everyone.

"Plants attract people, I feel like the more you have green spaces, the more people feel comfortable," Howard said.

Flower Mart runs until 8 p.m. Friday, before starting up again at 11 a.m. Saturday. It goes on rain or shine.