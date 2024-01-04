Sister of Baltimore man found dead in New Jersey river asks for justice, closure

BALTIMORE -- A woman is searching for answers after her brother was murdered in Baltimore.

The body of Pedie Edwards was found in a New Jersey river on Dec. 9—weekss after he had gone missing. Investigators say that they have strong leads in the case, but they haven't put anyone behind bars yet.

Edwards was one of 263 people killed in 2023. His sister, Tarento Brown, said she can still hear his voice even though he has been gone for two months. He used to tell her that he loved her and to call him if she needed him, she said.

"I can still hear him saying it, but that's all I have now—just the memories," Brown said.

Edwards was 39 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his house in the 600 block of North Decker Avenue. Police found his car damaged and abandoned in Baltimore County, but his body was nowhere to be found.

Then, on a cold day in December, a fisherman found his body wrapped in plastic and floating in the Hackensack River.

Brown said she is furious over how her brother was "treated like garbage."

"I cannot fathom what he'd done to make someone so angry," she said.

Edwards was a father to six children. The youngest is only four months old.

Brown said his death has left a permanent scar on her family.

"You may have ended his life, but we have to carry the pain from it, and we'll never be the same," she said.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to $8,000 for information that would help investigators find the person who killed Edwards.

Brown said she hopes someone will come forward and help her family members get the justice and closure they deserve.