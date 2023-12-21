Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore man missing since November found shot dead in New Jersey waters

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The body of a man reported missing from Baltimore in November was pulled from a river in New Jersey earlier this month, police said. 

Doctors in New Jersey ruled the man's death a homicide by shooting, police said. 

Pedie Edwards, 39, was reported missing on the first of November by family members in Southeast Baltimore. The missing persons case was handed over to homicide detectives because of "evidence obtained" about Edwards, Baltimore Police said. 

Edwards' body was found on December 9 in the Hackensack River near the Eastern Spur of the New Jersey Turnpike, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or Baltimore detectives at 410-396-2100. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on December 21, 2023 / 11:40 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.