Baltimore man missing since November found shot dead in New Jersey waters

BALTIMORE -- The body of a man reported missing from Baltimore in November was pulled from a river in New Jersey earlier this month, police said.

Doctors in New Jersey ruled the man's death a homicide by shooting, police said.

Pedie Edwards, 39, was reported missing on the first of November by family members in Southeast Baltimore. The missing persons case was handed over to homicide detectives because of "evidence obtained" about Edwards, Baltimore Police said.

Edwards' body was found on December 9 in the Hackensack River near the Eastern Spur of the New Jersey Turnpike, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or Baltimore detectives at 410-396-2100.