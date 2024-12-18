Baltimore mayor addresses DPW's proposed multi-year increase in water rates

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was asked about a proposal from the city's Department of Public Works (DPW) that could raise water bills over three years.

If approved, Baltimore City households would see a 9.66% rise in their monthly water bill starting on February 1, 2025. For example, a water bill that is currently $130.15 will increase to $142.73 per month.

The proposed changes are aimed at maintaining the financial stability of the city's aging water and wastewater system, according to DPW officials. The price increase will support investments that are used to meet federal and state standards and rising costs driven by inflation.

Under the proposal, a 9.66% increase would be implemented for Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, an 8.4% increase would be implemented in FY26 and another 8.4% increase would be implemented for FY27.

Mayor Scott said the rate hikes have nothing to do with the election, and he understands how difficult the price hikes can be for families.

"Really, when you think about the cost, when you talk about the chemicals, and the inflation, which is impacting everybody, all of us at home as we are buying everything from bread to milk, we know this is what's driving us," Scott said.

DPW will request that the spending board vote on the proposal on January 22, 2025.

Officials said the department is launching a $1.9 billion, six-year improvement program to address some critical infrastructure needs. The plan will focus on replacing water mains, reducing sewer overflows and modernizing operations.

"We had the 3% for the past three years, which was great while it lasted," said DPW Director Khalil Zaied. "However, looking at the amount of funding that we have, and using some of the reserve, we understood that something needed to be done in order for the health and safety to be well."

Mayor Scott said the city will continue programs, including "Water for All," to support residents who need help paying their bills.

You can give your feedback on the price hikes next month at the community meetings:

Hybrid: Northwest Police District, 7 p.m., Jan. 9, 2025

Virtual: 10 a.m., January 11, 2025

In-person: War Memorial, 6 p.m., Jan. 15, 2025

Hybrid: Southwest Police District, 7 p.m., Jan. 28, 2025