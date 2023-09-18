Baltimore street to be named after Tony and Grammy Award-winner André De Shields

BALTIMORE - A talented Baltimore actor will be honored leading up to Artscape this weekend.

Tony and Grammy Award-winner André De Shields will be etched into Baltimore's history.

On Thursday, the 1800 block of Division Street will be named André De Shields Way.

Moving forward, Sept. 21 will be declared "André De Shields Day" in Baltimore.

And after a long three years, Artscape is just days away. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Artscape.

DJ Pee .Wee will be one of the festival's leading acts.

Nile Rogers & Chic and Angelo Moore will also perform at this year's Artscape kicking off Friday, September 22-Sunday, September 24.

For everything you need to know, visit the official Artscape website.

But there are some road closures and parking restrictions you should know about.

Starting Monday, parts of westbound Preston Street are closed between Maryland and Cathedral streets.

The left lane on eastbound Dolphin Street is closed between Bolton and Howard streets and Park Avenue is closed between Howard and Cathedral.

More roads are closing in the coming days.