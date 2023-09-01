Artscape headliner Kelly Rowland pulls out, DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) added to lineup

BALTIMORE -- Kelly Rowland is out, and DJ Pee .Wee, the alter-ego of Grammy Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak, is in.

Artscape organizers confirm Rowland, a Grammy-Award winning singer and member of the R&B group Destiny's Child, is no longer able to perform at this year's festival due to production issues.

Organizers confirm DJ Pee .Wee is now one of the festivals leading acts -- with another addition to the lineup possibly in the works for the festival -- returning after a three-year hiatus.

Artscape is a free arts festival in Baltimore put on by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts.

Todd Yunahick, the interim executive director of BOPA, expressed disappointment with the lineup change with the festival just three weeks away, but expressed confidence that DJ Pee.Wee will bring the energy festival goers are looking for.

"While we are disappointed that Kelly Rowland is no longer able to join us, our celebration of the hundreds of local, regional, and national artists is not slowing down," Yunahick said. "The addition of DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) to our lineup is poised to make Artscape's return a festival like none other. He is sure to bring his incredible energy and talent, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Artscape stage."

Anderson .Paak is a Grammy Award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, musician and producer. The multi-faceted talent rose to fame with his critically acclaimed album Malibu in 2016. He is also a part of the R&B duo, Silk Sonic, alongside Bruno Mars. Their hit single "Leave The Door Open" topped the Billboard 100. The group received multiple Grammy nominations. Anderson .Paak was also a guest musician during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, supporting rapper 50 Cent on the drums.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Anderson .Paak aka DJ Pee Wee performs onstage during Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Spotify) Monica Schipper

DJ Pee .Wee will join other performers Nile Rogers & Chic, and Angelo Moore at this year's Artscape kicking of Friday, September 22-Sunday, September 24.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of this year's Artscape festival. For everything you need to know, visit the official Artscape website.