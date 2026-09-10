Baltimore City Council set to vote on bill to "padlock" smoke shops with repeated violations

Baltimore lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on a bill that would allow the city to "padlock" smoke shops that repeatedly break the law.

The measure was introduced back in May to bolster the Baltimore Police Department's authority to shut down smoke shops that repeatedly sell unlicensed cannabis or controlled substances.

The bill would temporarily shutter businesses that receive two documented violations. Law enforcement would be required to post a notice and provide a hearing before a shop could be shut down.

The City Council's Committee on Legislative Investigations will vote on the measure during a hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. The meeting is open to members of the public.

Smoke shop crackdown

Thursday's vote is the latest effort to crack down on smoke shops in the city and throughout the county.

Earlier this week, the Baltimore County Council unanimously passed a bill to place zoning restrictions on the smoke shops, limiting the number of shops in the county and restricting where they can operate.

The measure requires smoke shops to be at least 1,000 feet away from certain locations, including schools, daycare centers and health clinics. It also limits the use of certain LED signs and flashing or rotating lights.

The bill does include some exceptions for existing businesses, and shops that do not meet the new requirements have a year to comply.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also signed a similar measure into law earlier this summer, requiring smoke shops to be at least 750 feet away from city schools, parks or recreation centers.

Data shows there are at least 1,200 smoke shops in Baltimore, with the highest concentration in low-income areas.