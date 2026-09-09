After last-minute changes, Baltimore County approves smoke shop restrictions

The Baltimore County Council has approved new zoning restrictions pertaining to smoke shops.

Council members voted unanimously in favor of the restrictions - which limit the number of smoke shops across the county - during a meeting on Tuesday night.

Leading up to the vote, council members made 13 amendments to the original bill.

One part of the measure requires shop owners to have their businesses at least 1,000 feet away from certain places, including schools, daycare centers and health clinics.

There are also restrictions on how smoke shops can advertise, including limiting certain LED lights that flash or rotate.

One of the bill's 13 amendments gives businesses a hardship extension if shop owners are still locked into a lease.

Exceptions provided for some shops



The bill provides some exceptions for existing businesses. For example, shops operating at current locations existing before October 1, 2025 would be grandfathered in.

The measure does not apply to hookah or vape lounges. Smoke shops that do not meet the new requirements would have one year to comply.

Baltimore County Council Chairman Mike Ertel spoke after the bill was passed. "We don't necessarily want to see a bill that has 13 amendments on it. But that's often how the sausage gets made," he said. "And when you do good work, especially on something that has a lot of different angles to it, I think ultimately this will be good legislation."

The bill now heads to the desk of Baltimore County Executive Katherine Klausmeier. She has 10 days to either sign or veto the bill. If she takes no action, it will automatically become law.