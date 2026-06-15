Baltimore mayor to sign bill restricting smoke shops from operating next to schools, parks

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is expected to sign a bill on Tuesday that will restrict where smoke shops can operate within city limits.

The new law will prevent smoke shops from operating within 750 feet of a school, park, or recreation center. Smoke shops that are already in business within those distances will have two years to close.

The legislation was approved by Baltimore's city council during a meeting in May.

"I hope to see a lot less of our young people using these products," Baltimore councilmember Zac Blanchard said at the meeting.

City data shows there are at least 1,200 smoke shops in Baltimore, with the highest concentration in low-income areas.

Recent raids at Baltimore smoke shops

CBS News Baltimore has reported on the concern with smoke shops in Baltimore and the city's response.

Earlier this month, city and state leaders seized more than 73 pounds of illegal cannabis and 18,000 tobacco products during a crackdown on Baltimore smoke shops.

During the enforcement, investigators recovered nine pounds of cannabis and 17,794 tobacco products from a business on Gwynn Oak Avenue. Another raid seized 64 pounds of illegal cannabis products.

Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen said at the time that more than $370,000 worth of untaxed cannabis had been recovered from smoke shops during the initiative, which will continue through the summer.

"This is what we're going to be doing all summer long, so be afraid, and don't do it," Cogen said.

Also this month, two people, including a 17-year-old, were arrested at an East Baltimore smoke shop that was allegedly selling illegal and unregulated products.

Police recovered a ghost gun, suspected cocaine, and hundreds of illegal THC products while executing a search warrant at VIP Smoke Cigars, on N. Highland Avenue.

The 17-year-old was charged with firearms violations and unlawful distribution and sale of cannabis, and another person was arrested for unlawful sale and distribution of cannabis.