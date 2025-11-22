Man killed, two wounded in West Baltimore triple shooting

A man is dead and two others have been injured following a triple shooting in West Baltimore on Saturday.

According to city police, patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 3100 block of West North Avenue at 2:26 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found three adult males who had been shot.

One of the victims was pronounced dead when medics arrived at the scene. The two other victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police have yet to announce the identity of the victims, nor a suspect.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.