Man killed on birthday marks another homicide in Baltimore's Federal Hill

A man was shot and killed on his 32nd birthday over the weekend, marking another homicide in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, according to police.

Charles Brothers was found shot in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Light Street, next to Culture Bar and Grill, near Cross Street Market around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

There have been at least five homicide investigations in the Federal Hill area in just over two years.

Homicides in Baltimore's Federal Hill

In November, a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Marshall Street, near the Cross Street Market.

Officers found two men, a 37-year-old and a 35-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. The 37-year-old died at the hospital, according to police.

"It's sad and it's unfortunate that this continues to happen so close to home, and it's imperative that something is done about the violence in the community," said Wanda Simms, a local resident.

In September of 2024, 24-year-old Christian Leight was shot and killed near Mugshots Bar & Grill on E. Cross Street.

About a month later, 19-year-old Cameran Holt, who was out celebrating a family member's gender reveal, was shot in a crossfire. She died at the hospital weeks later.

Alexis Cancel-Soto was convicted of murder. Devontaye Richardson was acquitted of murder, but was found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Baltimore gun violence data

As of Monday, December 29, police have responded to 134 homicide investigations in 2025, which is a significant drop from the 192 at this point in 2024.

There have also been 310 non-fatal shootings in 2025, compared to 410 at this time last year.

Through December 23, 2025, 439 people have been shot in Baltimore within the past 12 months, according to the CBS News Gun Violence Tracker.

Among those victims, the majority were between the ages of 22 to 25, with 50 shot and 16 killed. There have also been 63 shot between the ages of 18 to 21, with 13 deaths. Between the ages of 30 to 34, there have been 63 shot, with 23 homicides.