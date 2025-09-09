Shooting, barricade incident reported in Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police are on the scene of a shooting and barricade incident Tuesday evening.

Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of North Arlington Avenue around 4:50 p.m.

Multiple streets are closed due to the response, officers said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Crime in Baltimore

The incident comes as Baltimore continues to see a decline in violent crime.

As of September 1, the city has recorded a 21% drop in non-fatal shootings and a 29.5% decline in homicides, compared to the same timeframe in 2024, according to data from the mayor's office.

Data from the Baltimore Police Department shows there were six weapons offenses reported in 2024. So far in 2025, 11 weapons violations have been reported.

The Baltimore region is no stranger to barricade incidents, which can sometimes last for hours.

In April, a man died after an hours-long barricade response put several nearby schools on lockdown as Baltimore County police responded.

According to police, the incident began after a person began shooting at officers as they were in the 2500 block of Gray Manor Terrace in Dundalk.