New Baltimore schools CEO Dr. Jermaine Dawson gets acclimated to district, classrooms

Dr. Jermaine Dawson was already inside Baltimore classrooms, getting to know staff and students, the day after he was introduced as the new CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools.

On Tuesday, Dawson spent the morning learning more about the district he's set to lead beginning on July 1. He visited Patterson High School and Moravia Park Elementary School.

"To be in this school today, it just fired me up and gave me the determination that great things are happening right here," Dawson said. "If you really want to know the truth, the kids are going to tell you."

Dawson said he sees a strong sense of leadership among the students. It's the same quality city officials see in him.

"We have found a leader who shares our commitment and has a vision for all of our students," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on Monday.

What will Dawson bring to Baltimore schools?

As the Baltimore City Public Schools work to improve test scores and tackle absenteeism, Dawson said it's a task he helped the School District of Philadelphia overcome while serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services.

"We moved the needle on NAEP scores by seven percentage points, outperforming the nation and the state," Dawson said. "In that time, we saw students and teacher attendance rise, graduation rates rise, and dropout rates decrease."

While preparing to step into his new role, Dawson hopes to focus on supporting students with diverse learning needs, school climate, student wellness, and high-performing schools for all students.

"For every last one of these young people, it is my responsibility as the new incoming CEO to pay it forward, to give them what they so deserve," Dawson said. "I am where I am today because someone took the time to make an investment in me."

Dawson added that he plans to work with the Baltimore Teachers Union closely.

"To ensure that you have the best possible working environment to serve our children," Dawson said.

Dawson is also planning to set up a listening and learning tour at different schools and neighborhoods next month to hear from community members on what they want the district to do.

Dawson's career path

Dawson was named the Baltimore City Public Schools' new CEO on Monday, succeeding Dr. Sonja Santelises, who is stepping down at the end of June after 10 years.

The New York Times and Forbes Magazine previously recognized Dawson for his efforts in education.

Currently, Dawson serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services at the School District of Philadelphia, where he focuses on improving student and teacher attendance and dropout rates.

He also previously served as the Chief Academic and Accountability Officer for Birmingham (Alabama) City Schools, as well as leadership roles at the Houston (Texas) Independent School District, Duval County (Florida) Public Schools, Fulton County (Georgia) Schools, and Charter Schools USA.

"The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners is thrilled to collaborate with an accomplished educational leader, such as Dr. Jermaine Dawson," Baltimore City Schools Board Chair Robert Salley said on Monday. "His diverse leadership roles throughout his career will be a tremendous asset, as he helps propel our District by pushing students toward success while advocating for the district's needs. At the same time, it's important that we recognize the achievements from our outstanding 10-year partnership with Dr. Sonja Santelises."