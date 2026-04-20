Dr. Jermaine Dawson named new CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools

Dr. Jermaine Dawson, who has been nationally recognized for his roles in education, has been appointed as the CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools, the district announced on Monday. He will begin his job in Baltimore on July 1, 2026.

Dawson will succeed Dr. Sonja Santelises, who is stepping down at the end of June after 10 years as the leader of Baltimore schools.

"I am honored to lead City Schools at such a pivotal moment," Dawson said. "Together with our students, educators, families, and community, we will build on the district's strong foundation and accelerate progress to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed. I look forward to partnering with the Board and our community to make Baltimore City Public Schools one of the top urban school districts in the country."

District officials say Dawson will collaborate with the school board to implement and build on strategies and initiatives, which include "valuing student perspectives, pursuing operational excellence, communicating clearly and transparently, elevating staff expertise, and allocating resources equitably."

"Dr. Dawson shares my commitment to giving every single young person in our city the support and resources they need to reach their full potential," Baltimore Brandon Scott said. "Under the leadership of Dr. Santelises, we have made historic progress: building new, 21st-century schools, improving attendance, and expanding opportunity for our students. I am confident that Dr. Dawson has the experience and values to lead us into this next chapter, and I look forward to working with him to shape the future of Baltimore City Schools."

At the start of the school year, Santelises said she wouldn't have a say in the next CEO of Baltimore City schools, but she had some advice.

"Build a high-quality team," Santelises said. "Make sure you are in touch with the community… Lead like you are leading for your own children."

During the search process for a new CEO, the school board received public feedback. The board partnered with the consulting firm Alma Advisory Group to develop a candidate profile and pin down the ideal candidates.

Dr. Dawson's previous accomplishments

Dawson currently serves as the deputy superintendent of academic services at the School District of Philadelphia

Dr. Dawson is an accomplished K-12 leader who currently serves as the deputy superintendent of academic services at the School District of Philadelphia, where he focuses on improving student and teacher attendance and dropout rates.

He also previously served as the Chief Academic and Accountability Officer for Birmingham (Alabama) City Schools, as well as leadership roles at the Houston (Texas) Independent School District, Duval County (Florida) Public Schools, Fulton County (Georgia) Schools, and Charter Schools USA.

Dawson got his start as an elementary and middle school math teacher, and then as an elementary and middle school principal in the Atlanta (Georgia) Public Schools.

He has been acknowledged for his work in the New York Times and Forbes Magazine. Dawson has been named one of the 100 Top Influencers in Education by DA Leadership and has participated in prestigious educational programs worldwide.

"The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners is thrilled to collaborate with an accomplished educational leader, such as Dr. Jermaine Dawson," Baltimore City Schools Board Chair Robert Salley said. "His diverse leadership roles throughout his career will be a tremendous asset, as he helps propel our District by pushing students toward success while advocating for the district's needs. At the same time, it's important that we recognize the achievements from our outstanding 10-year partnership with Dr. Sonja Santelises."

Dr. Santelises steps down after 10 years

Dr. Santelises is stepping down after leading the Baltimore City school district since 2016. She oversaw the construction of 30 new schools, the creation of a principal pipeline, and an expansion of student support services.

In an interview with CBS News Baltimore in August 2025, Santelises touted improvements in the district's absenteeism rate and students' math and reading scores.

She also said there are no schools without air conditioning, after coming into the position with a district "heating crisis."

In October, Santelises was named the 2026 Maryland Superintendent of the Year by the Public School Superintendents Association of Maryland.

The school district says under Santelises's leadership, city schools have accomplished this:

Students' literacy proficiency in English Language Arts has grown more than 13.6 percentage points since 2015-16, outpacing the statewide gain of 8.9 points

The district has invested in the arts, nearly doubling the number of fine arts teachers from 174 in 2017-18 to 328 in 2025-26.

Students have the second-largest growth in reading nationally since 2022 among large urban school districts.

The number of schools without air conditioning has been reduced from 75 in 2016 to zero in 2025, while supporting construction on more than 30 schools during that same time frame.

"It has been my pleasure to serve Baltimore City Schools for the past 10 years," Santelises said. "I am confident Dr. Dawson will continue to move the district forward and expand opportunities for our students."