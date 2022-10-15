Baltimore Running Festival brings thousands of runners to Charm City

BALTIMORE -- On your marks, get set, go!

For those of you who didn't know, the Baltimore Running Festival is Saturday, bringing more 10,000 runners from across the country and world.

Saturday's festivities include a marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K.

These races generate millions of dollars for Baltimore but will also have an impact on the streets with the routes that wind through the city.

All of tomorrow's runners have been streaming into the Baltimore Convention Center here to pick up their race numbers and packets of information about tomorrow's event.

The longest race? A 26.2-mille marathon kicking off at Camden Yards sports complex.

At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Brandon Scott said the festival brings "millions of dollars for our economics and supports charities that provide so much needed services."

But it'll also be bringing street closures and traffic congestion.

"Please plan there's gonna be large crowds," said Major Dwayne Swinton of the Baltimore Police Department.

"Every year we get these folks who complain about traffic -- this is the running festival, it happens the same Saturday every month every year in Baltimore," Scott said.

For the runners, they'll be running toward a reward.

"We're known for throwing a great party at the finish line," said Lee Corrigan, event director for the Baltimore Running Festival.

And if this year's races inspire you to run next year, you may be running next to a familiar face.

"5K is what I'll start with. We'll start there," Scott said. "And I guarantee I run that in under 20 minutes, I can guarantee you that."