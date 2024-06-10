Baltimore restaurateur thriving year after life-saving double heart and kidney transplant

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore restaurateur Tony Foreman has faced his share of adversity, whether it's in the kitchen, in his life, or with his health.

Foreman, owner of restaurants Cinghiale and Johnny's in the Roland Park neighborhood, was given only days to live before receiving a double heart and kidney transplant last year.

He sat down with WJZ to share what he calls the simple joys of living.

"It doesn't serve to be scared of it," Foreman said. "It doesn't serve to think this is going to be, of course it's gonna be hard. That's not the question. What can you do to get past it?"

Foreman who was born with two heart defects, has had three open heart surgeries and has become used to nearly dying.

"You're going to die, you're going to be disabled, you're going to continue, knowing the right one to take care of the people that care about and I had to do that repeatedly," Foreman said.

Being prepared to die more than once has only replenished Foreman's perspective about his life and the many restaurants he owns in Baltimore.

But what's unique about Foreman is his humility and the sharing of his gifts to uplift the lives of others, which was something handed down in his family.

"My grandmother was born in 1890 and she was one of 17," Foreman said. "And she did for everybody in the family, and in all that, she taught me when I was a little kid and that's kind of like where my wiring comes from her."

During a 2018 trip to France, Foreman's arrhythmia triggered a shock from the defibrillator surgically installed in his chest, which caused him to collapse.

This started yet another journey preparing to die.

With just days to live in 2023, he had a double heart and kidney transplant performed by a renowned doctor at the University of Chicago Medicine.

This high-risk procedure was no match for Foreman's grit to overcome yet another life-threatening adversity.

Getting past every challenge thrown his way was fueled by his passion for great food, but more importantly, how he can impact the lives of others and leave a legacy.

"That I was a good dad, had sense enough to learn from people around me, you know, those are the important things, and that I care about people," Foreman said.

To quote the restaurateur himself, "Respect the gifts that you get, respect the opportunities you have and make every day important, but the question ultimately is, what are you going to do with it? The answer, live on purpose."